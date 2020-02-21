Image Source : FILE Larsen and Toubro enters the Nifty Next 50 Index

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) has included technology consulting and digital solutions company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) in its Nifty Next 50 Index. LTI got listed in July 2016, and the company has grown rapidly during last the four years, leading to this significant milestone in its growth journey, it said in a release.

The NIFTY Next 50 Index is computed basis free float methodology i.e taking the firm's equity price and multiplying it by the number of shares readily available in the market, it was noted.

"It is a significant recognition as it represents top 50 companies that are considered most lucrative for investors", LTI said.

Roughly over ten per cent of the stocks traded on NSE constitute from NIFTY Next 50 Index and this is increasing year-on-year, the release added.