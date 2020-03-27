ITC sets up Rs 150 crore COVID contingency fund for vulnerable sections of society

ITC sets up Rs 150 crore COVID contingency fund for vulnerable sections of society amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 25,000 people worldwide.

"Over the past few weeks several initiatives have been implemented in response to the crisis. We are now happy to announce that ITC is setting up a Contingency Fund of Rs 150 crore to address and manage the challenges arising out of this adversity. This fund will be utilised primarily to provide relief to the vulnerable and most needy sections of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic and have faced significant disruption in their livelihoods," an official ITC statement read.

In addition, the statement added, "the fund will collaborate with District Authorities to provide assistance to the district health and rural healthcareeco-system that reaches out to the weakest sections of society. Further, it is also envisaged that the resources under this fund will be channelised towards the protection and well-being of the ground forces who are doing commendable work to reach medicines, groceries, other essential goods, sourcing of agri-commodities and so on for people across the country during the lockdown, by providing protective personal gear and hygiene products to such frontline warrior."

In India, over 700 COVID-19 cases have been reported including 17 deaths. Maharashtra and Kerala have emerged as the states that have been