India International Trade Fair 2021 to be held from Nov 14-27 at Pragati Maidan

After a year's gap, the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from November 14 -27, with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as its theme, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) organises the mega event, which was first held in 1979.

The fair was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the second time in history that IITF was not organised. The first time this happened was in 1980.

The ministry said the 14-day event will be organised in the newly-built halls of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) as well as the existing halls at Pragati Maidan.

"The fair will be organised as per the preventive measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. It will manifest its theme 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with a focus on economy, export potential, infrastructure supply chain, demand and vibrant demography," it said.

Extensive arrangements are being made to make the fair convenient for participants and visitors.

These include wheelchairs for specially-abled persons, and sale of entry tickets at select metro stations, banks, ATMs and food outlets.

Free entry for senior citizens, specially-abled on all days

Free entry will be there on all days for senior citizens/ specially-abled persons from any gate on production of a valid government ID stating the date of birth. However, persons accompanying them will have to purchase entry tickets, it said.

November 14-18 will be exclusively reserved for business-to-business segment, following which it will be opened for the general public. The timings will be 9.30 AM to 7.30 PM.

