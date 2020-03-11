ICAI to review Yes Bank's financial statements

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2020 20:02 IST
Image Source : FILE

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will review financial statements of crisis-hit Yes Bank. The Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) would take up the review of general-purpose financial statements of Yes Bank for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

"In case the FRRB finds any material / serious non-compliance, it would refer the case to the Director (Discipline) of ICAI for initiating action against the Auditor...," the institute said in a statement on Monday.

Yes Bank was placed under moratorium by the Reserve Bank last week.

