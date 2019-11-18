Hired over 500 American workers in Indiana since March 2018: Infosys

Monday, November 18, 2019
     
​IT major Infosys on Monday said it has hired over 500 American workers in Indiana since March 2018.  

New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2019 21:27 IST
In a statement, the company said that it hosted Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, and several local leaders for a `beam signing ceremony' to commemorate a key milestone in the construction of its US Education Center in Indianapolis.

"Infosys also announced the hiring of over 500 American workers in Indiana since March 2018. The US Education Center will be a state-of-the-art training campus and residential center for Infosys employees," it said.

It will also prepare the American workforce for the futuristic technology jobs and revitalise a 55-acre site on the grounds of the old Indianapolis airport terminal, the statement added.

