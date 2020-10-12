Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance to all employees; LTC cash voucher scheme announced

Image Source : FILE Sitharaman announces LTC cash voucher, special festival advance scheme for govt employees

Union Finance Minister on Monday announced leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme and special festival advance scheme to stimulate consumer spending. Finance minister said that the government will give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy.

"Indications are that savings of government and organized sector employees have increased. So, we want to incentivize such people to boost demand for the benefit of the less fortunate," FM said.

Central govt payout on cash-in-lieu-for-LTC will be Rs 5,675 cr and Rs 1,900 cr for PSUs and banks, she added.

Addressing press conference, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said,"Under LTC Cash Voucher Scheme, government employees can opt to receive cash amounting to leave encashment plus 3 times ticket fare, to buy items which attract GST of 12% or more. Only digital transactions allowed, GST invoice to be produced."

Only digital transactions will be allowed in this and GST invoice will be produced, Sitharaman said.

Leave Travel Concession (LTC) is available to government employees and organized sector employees.

The Finance Minister's press conference comes ahead of a meeting of the GST or Goods and Services Tax Council due later in the day.

