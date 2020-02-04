Using Google Pay, Paytm, other payment apps? Delhi Police have these safety tips for you

Paytm, Google Pay users alert! Do you use Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe or other payment apps for making online transactions? Then Delhi Police have important tips for you as fraudsters have been looting people's hard-earned money. An alarming rise in cybercrime cases related to e-wallet apps like Paytm, Google Pay and others has been witnessed over the past few months.

Fraudsters send hoax SMS or call e-wallet users citing account suspension, account block, KYC or rewards. In its latest notification, Paytm cautioned its customers about KYC fraud.

"Pls (please) don't trust any SMS sent on blocking your Paytm account or suggestion to do a KYC. These are fraudsters..." Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a social media post.

In fact, Google too has issued an advisory urging users to keep their UPI PIN secret, download only trusted apps and only use the Google Pay app to get in touch with customer service executives.

In January, Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) had submitted a list of 3,500 phone numbers used to make scam calls to dupe consumers in the country to the home ministry, Trai and CERT-In.

As the cybercrime on its peak, Delhi Police too has issued a similar advisory for users of these payment apps. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police shared a list of 'don'ts' for users of e-wallet apps like Paytm, Google Pay and others.

"Don't get tricked. No Payment App verifies KYC over a phone call. Most of these calls/SMSs intend to cheat you.

1. Don't click on any link sent in any message2. Don't install any App on caller's advice3. Don't do even a Rs.1 transaction4. Don't call on the number given in KYC SMS," Delhi Police tweeted.

More than 10 wallets are being used in the country for digital payment. Paytm alone has the largest number of users with 35 crore users. Apart from this, crores of consumers are using Google-Pay, Phone-Pay, Mobiqvik, Yono SBI, ICICI Pocket, HDFC Pejap, Bhima App, Amazon-Pay and Freecharge.

