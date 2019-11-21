Paytm Users Beware! Fraudsters sending hoax SMS on account block, KYC completion to loot money

Are you a Paytm user and often make online transactions through a bank or UPI? Then you need to be careful. Paytm is a very useful app that has made our lives hassle-free in terms of sending money, paying all your bills, recharge, online shopping, everything on a fingertip and in one app. Though digital payment modes have been a big boon, fraudsters are constantly looking at new ways to con you and loot your hard-earned money from your account.

According to reports, fraudsters are sending hoax SMS and are making calls about your Paytm account suspension, account block, KYC or rewards, but don't fall for it. In its latest notification, Paytm has warned its users of online bank frauds and has asked them to be alert and careful from the scammers.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has taken to social media to plead with customers to maintain caution and not fall for the scam.

“Pls (please) don’t trust any SMS sent on blocking your Paytm account or suggestion to do a KYC. These are fraudsters…” Sharma tweeted Tuesday evening. In a separate tweet later, Sharma also shared a picture of an SMS sent by fraudsters to several Paytm customers which read: ‘We will hold your Paytm amount after some time-…complete your Paytm KYC,’ along with a phone number.

According to Paytm, if you have received any SMS with a link, or have received a call asking you to download any app for KYC completion then please do not click on the link or download any app, as these are fraudsters attempting to get your details.

As per reports, fraudsters are sending messages to Paytm users about re-activating their KYC, Paytm account block. They are also providing a 10-digit mobile number (this number varies). However, when the user calls back on the same number, it goes unattended. After a few minutes, the user gets a call back from the same number saying that ‘We are calling from Paytm and you need to re-activate your KYC’. Then, they ask the Paytm users to install apps like, AnyDesk, TeamViewer, QuickSupport, etc and give certain permissions to these apps which are given to any normal app.

Once you download the AnyDesk app or a similar one, it will ask you for privacy permissions just like any another regular app. The fraudster will then ask you for a 9-digit app code, which is received on your phone. As soon as the fraudster gets the 9-digit code from you, he will ask you to grant permission from your phone.

After gaining remote access to your device, all of your mobile banking apps can be accessed by these fraudsters, who ask you to make payments and they will be able to transact through your account which includes UPI and wallets.

“We never send any SMS/Email for Paytm Minimum KYC. You do not need any support to complete your Minimum KYC with Paytm, it is a DIY process. A Paytm employee will never ask you for any of your PIN, OTP, Password, Password reset link, Debit/Credit card CVV or PIN or bank details. When a Paytm agent comes to complete your KYC do check their ID card,” clarified the company.

How to avoid getting trapped:

1. Paytm full KYC can only be completed by having a face-to-face meeting with Paytm agent at an authorized KYC point or the agent will visit at your home.

2. SMS sent by Paytm about full KYC only includes a link to fix an appointment with the KYC agent or to locate your nearest KYC point.

3. Paytm will never call you and ask you to install any app or ask you your banking details on call.

4. Paytm never sends any SMS/Email for Paytm Minimum KYC

5. You do not need any support to complete your Minimum KYC with Paytm, it is a DIY process

6. A Paytm employee will never ask you for any of your PIN, OTP, Password, Password reset link, Debit/Credit card CVV or PIN or bank details

7. Always avoid sharing bank accounts details over the phone. Also, if you have any doubt or issues, prefer visiting the bank branch.

