Paytm account holder? WARNING! Don't do this or your account details might get leaked; details inside

Are you Paytm account holder and often do the online transaction through a bank or UPI? Then you need to be careful of the ongoing bank fraud. In the latest notification, Paytm has warned its account holders or online bank frauds and have asked them to be alert and be careful from the scammers.

The mobile wallet giant Paytm has asked users to be alert especially while updating their Know Your Customer (KYC), as the deadline is nearer. If you have a mobile wallet and your bank account are linked then this article is of immense importance for you.

According to the report, Paytm has issued an advisory for people using its app, asking not to download remote access apps including AnyDesk or Quicks Port in their mobile phones.

As the mobile wallet and the bank details or UPI payment app are linked, it is advised to the users that they should not download the app especially while filling the KYC details. Paytm has urged people using its mobile wallet app to complete the KYC formalities after connecting to its executive online as this is the safest option for them to avoid any kind of bank fraud or malware attack.

Notably, there are several news reports about fraudsters using remote apps such as Team Quer, AnyDesk and Quicks Port to attack Paytm account holders and online banking users and steal their hard-earned money.

In fact, Reserve Bank of India, HDFC, SBI and several others banks had also issued an alert regarding online banking fraud cases but still, it seems even like more people are falling for the same.

The Advisory of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) states that applications like AnyDesk ask users for a regular privacy permit, which then gives hackers unauthorized access to the users' phones. With the help of it, hackers then easily withdraw money from users' Wallet or UPI accounts.

Paytm KYC Deadline:

As per reports if users don't get KYC done by the end of this month i.e August 31st then they won't be able to use paytm wallet for online payment from next month i.e September 1st. In fact, the Reserve Bank of India had given 31 timelines to the wallet companies, within which they were required to get all users KYC.

