Gold rises Rs 100 on fresh buying, silver jumps Rs 355

Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 100 to Rs 35,570 per 10 gram in the national capital on fresh buying from jewellers even as the precious metal stood steady overseas.

Silver also followed the suit and jumped by Rs 355 to Rs 39,530 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

According to traders, gold prices saw an uptrend due to rise in demand from local jewellers.

Globally, spot gold was trading almost flat at USD 1,415.80 an ounce, while silver was up at USD 15.50 an ounce in New York.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained Rs 100 to Rs 35,570 and Rs 35,400 per 10 gram, respectively, in the national capital.

Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 27,400 per eight gram.

On Monday, the precious metal declined by Rs 100.

Silver ready surged Rs 355 to Rs 39,530 per kg and weekly-based delivery jumped Rs 310 to Rs 38,710 per kg.

Prices of silver coins held flat at Rs 81,000 for buying and Rs 82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

