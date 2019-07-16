Image Source : PTI Missile manufacturer BDL to have Rs 25K crore orders

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a defence public sector undertaking, will have an order book of Rs 25,000 crore for the next five years, including Rs 8,084 crore orders currently on hand.

BDL Chairman and Managing Director Siddharth Mishra told reporters on Tuesday that except one export order, all others were from the Indian armed forces.

The existing orders will be executed by 2023-24 and include seeker-based multi-role air defence missile MRSAM being jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

BDL, which entered its golden jubilee year on Tuesday, plans to set up a facility at Amaravati in Maharashtra for manufacturing of VSHORADS missiles. The facility will be established based on the orders and it is likely to cost Rs 300 crore.

Mishra said BDL was engaged in co-development programmes with the DRDO for QR SAM, Akash 1S, Akash NG, MPATGM, ASTRA missiles as well as sonobuoys (a navigation mark equipped to detect underwater sounds and transmit them by radio).

The company has an MoU with Thales, UK for STAR STREAK missiles. It is also in talks with various OEMs to get new technologies.

BDL is currently manufacturing Anti-Tank Guided Missiles like MILAN-2T, Konkurs-M, Invar, surface-to-air missiles like Akash and MRSAM, underwater weapons like lightweight Torpedo (TAL), heavyweight Torpedo (Varunastra), C-303 and countermeasures dispensing systems for various aircraft platforms of the Indian Air Force.

