126 infiltrators killed, 49 security personnel martyred in J&K since 2016: Home ministry

Image Source : PTI A total of 126 infiltrators have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since 2016 till June this year, as per data available with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

However, as many as 49 security forces personnel have also lost their lives during these operations, the data has added.

Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday have released the details of infiltration, infiltrators killed and arrested, security personnel martyred and injured during a proactive engagement with infiltrators during the last three years in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The report released by the MHA shows that attempts of Infiltration from across the border are mainly in Jammu and Kashmir which has been affected by terrorist violence, sponsored and supported from the across-the-border.

The report also showed the net infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir being reduced by 43 per cent in the first half of the year over the corresponding period of 2018.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the government is strictly adhering to its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The Government had earlier said that infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan into India has reduced by 43 per cent since the Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot. The Home Ministry had also said that due to the concentrated and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has seen an improvement in the first half of 2019 over the corresponding period of 2018.

