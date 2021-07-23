Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 256; silver jumps Rs 662

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gold rises Rs 256; silver jumps Rs 662

Gold prices rose by Rs 256 to Rs 46,698 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid supportive global trends, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 46,442 per 10 grams. Silver prices also jumped Rs 662 to Rs 66,111 per kg, from Rs 65,449 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.33 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices continued its upside on Friday after gaining above USD 1,800 on Thursday evening session with fall in US treasury yields."

(With PTI Inputs)

