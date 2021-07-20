Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 253; silver declines Rs 61

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold rises Rs 253; silver declines Rs 61

Gold prices rose by Rs 253 to Rs 47,100 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid supportive global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,847 per 10 grams. In contrast, silver prices declined marginally by Rs 61 to Rs 65,730 per kilogram from Rs 65,791 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,813 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.06 per ounce.

"Gold prices pared early losses of Monday witnessing recovery in the evening session. Fall in US treasury yields and worries over growing virus cases have boosted buying in gold," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(With PTI Inputs)

