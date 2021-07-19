Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 126; silver tanks Rs 97

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold declines Rs 126; silver tanks Rs 97

Gold prices declined by Rs 126 to Rs 46,967 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,093 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also dipped by Rs 97 to Rs 66,856 per kilogram from Rs 66,953 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the global market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,805 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.39 per ounce.

(With PTI Inputs)

