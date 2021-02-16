Gold Price Today: Gold declines marginally; silver gains Rs 95

Image Source : PTI Gold declines marginally; silver gains Rs 95

Gold prices fall marginally by Rs 9 to Rs 46,900 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 46,909 per 10 gram. Silver, in contrast, jumped Rs 95 to Rs 69,530 per kg, from Rs 69,435 per kg in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi fell marginally by Rs 9 with range-bound global gold prices."

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,821 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.60 per ounce.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest Business News