Gold Price Today: Gold declines marginally; silver gains Rs 646

Image Source : PTI Gold declines marginally; silver gains Rs 646

Gold prices declined marginally by Rs 19 to Rs 46,826 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global cues and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,845 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, gained Rs 646 to Rs 69,072 per kg from Rs 68,426 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi fell by Rs 19 in-line with global gold prices and rupee appreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

The rupee strengthened by 14 paise to 72.61 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,819 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.48 per ounce.

Latest Business News