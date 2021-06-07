Fineotex Chemical appoints Arindam Choudhuri as CEO

Image Source : FINOTEX CHEMICAL WEBSITE Fineotex Chemical on Monday announced the appointment of Arindam Choudhuri as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Fineotex Chemical on Monday announced the appointment of Arindam Choudhuri as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "Choudhuri brings with him over two decades of deep insight, thought leadership and vast experience from the global textile chemical industry. He is known to have brought about a conscious shift in the product line of several companies by adopting sustainable practices," Fineotex Chemical said in a BSE filing.

Fineotex will continue to flourish and expand its offerings in terms of products and explore newer areas that await to be tapped in this ever-growing chemical space, the specialty chemical producer added.

Choudhuri holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in fibre technology, and has also completed his Marketing Management from ICFAI, Kolkata. He has completed the Chemical Management Professional course from NimkarTek, Mumbai, specialising in chemical compliance management.

Sanjay Tibrewala, CFO and Executive Director Fineotex Chemical said "with the demonstrated ability to establish client relationships and a commitment to our people and core values, Choudhuri will bring a step change to the organisation".

