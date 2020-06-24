Image Source : FILE Cipremi: Cipla to price remdesivir version for COVID-19 drug under Rs 5,000

Mumbai-based drugmaker Cipla on Tuesday announced that it will price 'Cipremi', its generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for use in Covid-19 patients, at less than ₹5,000 ($66) per 100mg vial.

“In line with our overall philosophy of driving access and affordability, the drug will be priced at less than ₹5,000 per vial for injection 100 mg — among the lowest pricing for remdesivir globally,” Cipla said in an e-mailed response to PTI.

Cipla and privately held Indian drugmaker Hyderabad's Hetero Labs, which also gained approval to sell a generic version of remdesivir in India, had said it expects to price a similar dose of the treatment at ₹5,000-₹6,000.

Remdesivir, intravenously administered in hospitals, is the first treatment to show improvement in COVID-19 trials. It is the only United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) treatment for adult and paediatric patients hospitalised with suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection. Remdesivir has yet to be priced in the United States.

Cipremi drug for COVID-19 Treatment

'Cipremi', a drug for COVID-19 infection, has been approved for adult and paediatric patients who have been hospitalised. The newly launched drug will be more effective for those who are on oxygen support after falling ill to coronavirus.

Other Drugs approved for COVID-19 treatment

'FabiFlu'

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched antiviral drug Favipiravir — under its brand name 'FabiFlu' — for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. The drug will be available at a price of ₹103 per tablet — for all those who have medical prescription — with a recommended 1800 mg dose twice on day one, followed by 800 mg dose twice from day 2 to day 14.

The drug will be available as a 200 mg tablet at a maximum retail price ₹3,500 for a strip of 34 tablets,

Covifor

Hetero's Remdesivir generic versions 'Covifor' an antiviral drug first used to treat Ebola has been approved for coronavirus treatment. Covifor will be available between ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 for a vial.

Tocilizumab

Tocilizumab is a drug produced by Roche pharma and marketed by Mumbai-based Cipla. Tocilizumab is being used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, is also being used in Mumbai to treat more than hundred severe cases of Covid-19.

