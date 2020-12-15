Image Source : FILE PHOTO Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 50; here's how much it will cost in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas cylinders hiked again. The price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for domestic use increased by Rs 50. Similarly, the price of 5 kg short-cylinder has been increased by Rs 18 and the price of a 19 kg cylinder increased by Rs 36.50. In the last 15 days, price of cylinders were hiked twice by Rs 100.

According to the country's largest oil company IOC, the price of a 14.2 kg gas cylinder without subsidy in Delhi has now come to Rs 644. It has increased to Rs 670.50 in Kolkata, Rs 644 in Mumbai and Rs 660 in Chennai.

The price of LPG gas cylinder is determined by the state-run oil companies and is revised on a monthly basis.

Earlier, the price of a 14.2 kg gas cylinder without subsidy in Delhi was Rs 594. It was Rs 620.50 in Kolkata, Rs 594 in Mumbai and Rs 610 in Chennai.

Similarly, the price for a 19 kg LPG cylinder was hiked by 54.50 a cylinder in the national capital. After the price revision, the price of the commercial cylinder stood at Rs 1,296 in Delhi. The November price of a commercial LPG cylinder was Rs 1,241.50.

Households in India are allowed a maximum of 12 LPG cylinder purchases per year at subsidized rates. Cylinders have to be bought at full price at the time of purchase, and the subsidy is then credited to the customer's bank account by the government.

However, most customers have not received subsidies since May, as the combination of international oil price collapse and domestic refill rate increase diminished the gap between subsidised and market rates.

