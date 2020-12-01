Tuesday, December 01, 2020
     
Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 54 per cylinder in Delhi

There has been no change in the price of a domestic non-subsidised LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg. According to the website of Indian Oil, a domestic cooking gas in Delhi costs Rs 594

New Delhi Updated on: December 01, 2020 9:45 IST
Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 54 per cylinder in Delhi 

The price of a commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder of 19 kgs has been hiked by Rs 54.50 a cylinder in the national capital. After the price revision, the price of the commercial cylinder is Rs 1,296 in Delhi. The November price of a commercial LPG cylinder was Rs 1,241.50.

The price has been implemented across the country in the same manner.

In Kolkata, a commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1,351.50. In Mumbai and Chennai, a commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1,244, and Rs 1,410.50, respectively, according to the website of Indian Oil.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the price of a domestic non-subsidised LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg. According to the website of Indian Oil, a domestic cooking gas in Delhi costs Rs 594, Rs 620 in Kolkata, Rs 594 in Mumbai, and Rs 610 in Chennai.

There is no subsidy being borne by the Centre for cooking gas. 

