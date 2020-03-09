CBI FIR in Yes Bank crisis names Rana Kapoor, wife and daughters; Kapil Wadhawan also named

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife, and daughters in an FIR registered against him in connection with the bank scam pertaining to the Rs 600 crore alleged bribe to his family by DHFL.

The probe agency has alleged that Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan, DHFL promoter, for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them.

As per the CBI FIR, the bank scam began taking shape somewhere between April and June, 2018, when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). FIR alleges, Wadhawan paid kickback of Rs 600 crore to Kapoor and family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd.

