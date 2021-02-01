Image Source : INDIA TV Budget 2021-22: What gets costlier and what gets cheaper | Check Full List

Budget 2021: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on Monday, February 1. This year's Budget is unique as finance minister used a Made in India tablet to deliver a paperless Budget address, and ditched a 'bahi khata', that she used last year.

Sitharaman in her budget speech quoted Rabindranath Tagore “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark” to say that the budget this time was prepared in circumstances like never before. Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Sitharaman said that in the history of independent India, only three times has the Union Budget followed a GDP. FM Sitharaman tabled the 15th Finance Commission report in Lok Sabha.

Budget 2021 focused on infrastructure development to boost growth and create jobs. However, has been no relief for the middle class as I-T slabs remain unchanged.

Here's what gets costlier and what gets cheaper

Costlier:

Mobile phones

Chargers

Power banks

Imported raw silk

Solar inverters

Leather items

Gemstones

Tunnel boring machines

Other electronics item like, Kabuli chana, Pulses, Urea, Auto parts,

Cheaper:

Iron

Steel

Nylon clothes

Copper items

Insurance

Shoes

Other items like electricity, Agricultural equipment will also get cheaper

As the Budget for FY21-22 is out, many are worried about what gets costlier, what gets cheaper and the revised rates of items of daily use. However, there are a large number of items that might become expensive, there are a certain things that will become cheaper at the same time.

