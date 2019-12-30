Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till March 31, 2020

BREAKING: Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline till March 31, 2020. In its order, the CBDT said: "The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act,1961 has been extended from 31st December, 2019 to 31st March, 2020."

This is the eighth time that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar. The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of the PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity.

The CBDT, that frames policy for the tax department, said a notification numbered 107 has been issued in this context.

