Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board of directors on Friday as he decided to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health and education. The 64-year-old Billionaire had served as chairman of Microsoft's board of directors until early in 2014.

In a press conference, Microsoft released a statement: "Microsoft Corp. today announced that co-founder and technology advisor Bill Gates stepped down from the company's board of directors to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, development, education, and his increasing engagement in tackling climate change. He will continue to serve as Technology Advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders in the company."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that it was a tremendous honour and privilege to have worked with Gates. In a written statement he said, "It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years."

"The board has benefited from Bill's leadership and vision. Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill's ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill's friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realise our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more," he said.

Microsoft board after Bill Gates' departure

After Gates' departure, the board will consist of 12 members -- John W. Thompson, Microsoft independent chair, Reid Hoffman, partner at Greylock Partners, Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of PepsiCo, Teri L List-Stoll, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Gap, Inc. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Bill Gates' journey with Microsoft

Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975. He was the CEO of the company until 2000.

In 2008, Gates transitioned out of a day-to-day role in the company to spend more time on his work at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.