Bank Holidays Alert! Banks to remain closed for 18 days in March; Check state-wise holiday list 

Bank Holidays in March: March is starting with a Sunday this year. Major festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa are falling in the month of March. Holi will be celebrated on 10th March, following which banks in most parts of India will be closed to observe it while some banks will remain closed for two days to celebrate the festival, according to the bank holidays list by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
According to RBI's bank holidays list, banks will remain close for 18 days in March on account of national holidays, weekly offs and regional holidays apart from Holi and a nationwide bank strike from March 11 to March 13.
Bank strike in March 2020
Banks may remain shut for three more days due to the bank strike, which might be called by the bank employees over a salary hike demand. The bank strike is likely to be from 11 March to 13 March. In 2020, bank employees have called strike in January and February as well demanding a wage hike of 25 per cent.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Description
|
Applicable in states
|01-Mar-20
|Sunday
|Sunday holiday
|All states
|05-Mar-20
|Thursday
|Panchayati Raj Diwas
|Odisha
|06-Mar-20
|Friday
|Chapchar Kut
|Mizoram
|08-Mar-20
|Sunday
|Sunday Holiday
|All States
|09-Mar-20
|Monday
|Hazrat Ali birthday
|Uttar Pradesh
|10 March 2020
|Tuesday
|Doljatra
|Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura and Assam
|10 March 2020
|Tuesday
|Holi Second day of Yaosang
|Holi in many states and second day of Yaosang in Manipur
|14-Mar-20
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|All states
|15-Mar-20
|Sunday
|Sunday Holiday
|All States
|22-Mar-20
|Sunday
|Sunday Holiday
|All States
|23 March 2020
|Monday
|Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day
|Haryana
|25-Mar-20
|Wednesday
|Ugadi/Gudi Padwa/Sajibu Nongmapanba/Beginning of Navratra
|Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra PradeshGudi Padwa in MaharashtraSajibu Nongmapanba in ManipurBeginning of Navratra in Jammu and Kashmir
|26-Mar-20
|Thursday
|Cheti Chand
|Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand
|27-Mar-20
|Friday
|Sarhul
|Jharkhand
|28 March 2020
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|All States
|29-Mar-20
|Sunday
|Sunday holiday
|All States
In March, there will be eight national holidays and five regional holidays. In March, Banks will be closed for 15 days including all the festivals and holidays on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. However, including the bank strike, the bank holidays will increase to three more days, making it a total of 18 holidays.
Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.