Bank Holidays Alert! Banks to remain closed for 18 days in March; Check state-wise holiday list

Bank Holidays in March: March is starting with a Sunday this year. Major festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa are falling in the month of March. ​Holi will be celebrated on 10th March, following which banks in most parts of India will be closed to observe it while some banks will remain closed for two days to celebrate the festival.

New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2020 9:37 IST
Bank Holidays in March: March is starting with a Sunday this year. Major festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa are falling in the month of March. ​Holi will be celebrated on 10th March, following which banks in most parts of India will be closed to observe it while some banks will remain closed for two days to celebrate the festival, according to the bank holidays list by the Reserve Bank of India  (RBI).

According to RBI's bank holidays list, banks will remain close for 18 days in March on account of national holidays, weekly offs and regional holidays apart from Holi and a nationwide bank strike from March 11 to March 13.

Bank strike in March 2020

Banks may remain shut for three more days due to the bank strike, which might be called by the bank employees over a salary hike demand. The bank strike is likely to be from 11 March to 13 March. In 2020, bank employees have called strike in January and February as well demanding a wage hike of 25 per cent.

01-Mar-20 Sunday Sunday holiday All states
05-Mar-20 Thursday Panchayati Raj Diwas Odisha
06-Mar-20 Friday Chapchar Kut Mizoram
08-Mar-20 Sunday Sunday Holiday All States
09-Mar-20 Monday Hazrat Ali birthday Uttar Pradesh
10 March 2020 Tuesday Doljatra Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura and Assam
10 March 2020 Tuesday Holi Second day of Yaosang Holi in many states and second day of Yaosang in Manipur
14-Mar-20 Saturday Second Saturday All states
15-Mar-20 Sunday Sunday Holiday All States
22-Mar-20 Sunday Sunday Holiday All States
23 March 2020 Monday Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day Haryana
25-Mar-20 Wednesday Ugadi/Gudi Padwa/Sajibu Nongmapanba/Beginning of Navratra Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra PradeshGudi Padwa in MaharashtraSajibu Nongmapanba in ManipurBeginning of Navratra in Jammu and Kashmir
26-Mar-20 Thursday Cheti Chand Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand
27-Mar-20 Friday Sarhul Jharkhand
28 March 2020 Saturday Second Saturday All States
29-Mar-20 Sunday Sunday holiday All States

In March, there will be eight national holidays and five regional holidays. In March, Banks will be closed for 15 days including all the festivals and holidays on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. However, including the bank strike, the bank holidays will increase to three more days, making it a total of 18 holidays.

Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. 

