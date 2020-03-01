Bank Holidays Alert! Banks to remain closed for 18 days in March; Check state-wise holiday list

Bank Holidays in March: March is starting with a Sunday this year. Major festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa are falling in the month of March. ​Holi will be celebrated on 10th March, following which banks in most parts of India will be closed to observe it while some banks will remain closed for two days to celebrate the festival, according to the bank holidays list by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to RBI's bank holidays list, banks will remain close for 18 days in March on account of national holidays, weekly offs and regional holidays apart from Holi and a nationwide bank strike from March 11 to March 13.

Bank strike in March 2020

Banks may remain shut for three more days due to the bank strike, which might be called by the bank employees over a salary hike demand. The bank strike is likely to be from 11 March to 13 March. In 2020, bank employees have called strike in January and February as well demanding a wage hike of 25 per cent.

Date Day Holiday Description Applicable in states 01-Mar-20 Sunday Sunday holiday All states 05-Mar-20 Thursday Panchayati Raj Diwas Odisha 06-Mar-20 Friday Chapchar Kut Mizoram 08-Mar-20 Sunday Sunday Holiday All States 09-Mar-20 Monday Hazrat Ali birthday Uttar Pradesh 10 March 2020 Tuesday Doljatra Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura and Assam 10 March 2020 Tuesday Holi Second day of Yaosang Holi in many states and second day of Yaosang in Manipur 14-Mar-20 Saturday Second Saturday All states 15-Mar-20 Sunday Sunday Holiday All States 22-Mar-20 Sunday Sunday Holiday All States 23 March 2020 Monday Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day Haryana 25-Mar-20 Wednesday Ugadi/Gudi Padwa/Sajibu Nongmapanba/Beginning of Navratra Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra PradeshGudi Padwa in MaharashtraSajibu Nongmapanba in ManipurBeginning of Navratra in Jammu and Kashmir 26-Mar-20 Thursday Cheti Chand Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand 27-Mar-20 Friday Sarhul Jharkhand 28 March 2020 Saturday Second Saturday All States 29-Mar-20 Sunday Sunday holiday All States

In March, there will be eight national holidays and five regional holidays. In March, Banks will be closed for 15 days including all the festivals and holidays on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. However, including the bank strike, the bank holidays will increase to three more days, making it a total of 18 holidays.

Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.