India to get Rs 16,500 crore as coronavirus support package from Asian Development Bank

In times of crisis when the nation is fighting against coronavirus, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa has assured USD 2.2 billion (about Rs 16,500 crore) support to India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In a call, Asakawa commended the Indian government's decisive response to the pandemic, including a national health emergency program, tax and other relief measures provided to businesses and a USD 23 billion (Rs 1.7 lakh crore) economic relief package announced on March 26 to provide immediate income and consumption support to the poor, women, and workers affected by the three-week nationwide lockdown.
"ADB is committed to supporting India's emergency needs. We are now preparing USD 2.2 billion in immediate assistance to the health sector and to help alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic on the poor; informal workers; micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises; and the financial sector," Asakawa said. ADB is also engaged with the private sector to meet its financing needs during this period, ADB said in a statement.
Fight Against Coronavirus
"ADB assistance for India will be further increased if needed. We will consider all financing options available with us to meet India's needs, including emergency assistance, policy-based loans, and budget support to facilitate swift disbursement of ADB funds,” he said.
State-wise coronavirus positive cases, deaths in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|348
|6
|4
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|29
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|39
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|720
|25
|12
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|241
|26
|17
|11
|Haryana
|169
|29
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|18
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|158
|4
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|13
|0
|1
|15
|Karnataka
|181
|28
|5
|16
|Kerala
|357
|96
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|15
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|259
|0
|16
|19
|Maharashtra
|1364
|125
|97
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|44
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|101
|4
|8
|25
|Rajasthan
|463
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|834
|21
|8
|27
|Telengana
|442
|35
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|35
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|410
|31
|4
|31
|West Bengal
|116
|16
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|6412*
|504
|199
(With inputs from PTI)