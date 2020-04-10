India to get Rs 16,500 crore as coronavirus support package from Asian Development Bank

Image Source : AP A municipal worker fumigates an area during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in India.

In times of crisis when the nation is fighting against coronavirus, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa has assured USD 2.2 billion (about Rs 16,500 crore) support to India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In a call, Asakawa commended the Indian government's decisive response to the pandemic, including a national health emergency program, tax and other relief measures provided to businesses and a USD 23 billion (Rs 1.7 lakh crore) economic relief package announced on March 26 to provide immediate income and consumption support to the poor, women, and workers affected by the three-week nationwide lockdown.

"ADB is committed to supporting India's emergency needs. We are now preparing USD 2.2 billion in immediate assistance to the health sector and to help alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic on the poor; informal workers; micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises; and the financial sector," Asakawa said. ADB is also engaged with the private sector to meet its financing needs during this period, ADB said in a statement.

"ADB assistance for India will be further increased if needed. We will consider all financing options available with us to meet India's needs, including emergency assistance, policy-based loans, and budget support to facilitate swift disbursement of ADB funds,” he said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 348 6 4 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 29 0 0 5 Bihar 39 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 8 Delhi 720 25 12 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 241 26 17 11 Haryana 169 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 158 4 4 14 Jharkhand 13 0 1 15 Karnataka 181 28 5 16 Kerala 357 96 2 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 259 0 16 19 Maharashtra 1364 125 97 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 44 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 101 4 8 25 Rajasthan 463 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 834 21 8 27 Telengana 442 35 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 410 31 4 31 West Bengal 116 16 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 6412* 504 199

