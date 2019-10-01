Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
Amazon sale: OnePlus clocks Rs 500 cr revenue in 2 days

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced it has clocked Rs 500 crore in revenue in just two days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

IANS IANS
Bengaluru Published on: October 01, 2019 12:08 IST
The newly-launched OnePlus 7T (starting Rs 37,999) and OnePlus TV 55Q1 (Rs 69,900) registered the highest-ever sales in the premium smartphone and TV categories respectively.

"The new OnePlus 7T and our OnePlus TVs are a result of our continued focus on building products that offer our community the perfect balance of performance and design that provides for a seamless user experience," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

Driven by new product launches ahead of festival season sale, OnePlus has yet again emerged as the best-selling technology brand in the premium segment with over 100 per cent growth as compared to the previous year.

"Our affordability programmes such as no-cost EMI, exchange, instant bank discounts and more, continue to enable record number of customers to upgrade to premium phones this festive season," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

Entering the Indian TV market with a bang, Chinese tech company OnePlus last week launched "India-first" 55-inch Android TV in two variants -- both with 4K QLED display -- starting at Rs 69,900.

OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro will cost Rs 99,900 while OnePlus TV 55Q1 will be available for Rs 69,900.

The TVs with 4K QLED display, HDR10+ support, 50W eight-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound will become the central hub of a connected smart home.

The company also expanded its premium smartphone line-up with OnePlus 7T smartphone that comes with industry-leading 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display.

OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8GB+128GB) variant costs Rs 37,999, OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8GB+256GB) Rs 39,999 and OnePlus 7T Frosted Silver (8GB+128GB) model will cost Rs 37,999.

