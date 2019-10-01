Amazon sale: OnePlus clocks Rs 500 cr revenue in 2 days

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced it has clocked Rs 500 crore in revenue in just two days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The newly-launched OnePlus 7T (starting Rs 37,999) and OnePlus TV 55Q1 (Rs 69,900) registered the highest-ever sales in the premium smartphone and TV categories respectively.

"The new OnePlus 7T and our OnePlus TVs are a result of our continued focus on building products that offer our community the perfect balance of performance and design that provides for a seamless user experience," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

Driven by new product launches ahead of festival season sale, OnePlus has yet again emerged as the best-selling technology brand in the premium segment with over 100 per cent growth as compared to the previous year.

"Our affordability programmes such as no-cost EMI, exchange, instant bank discounts and more, continue to enable record number of customers to upgrade to premium phones this festive season," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

Entering the Indian TV market with a bang, Chinese tech company OnePlus last week launched "India-first" 55-inch Android TV in two variants -- both with 4K QLED display -- starting at Rs 69,900.

OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro will cost Rs 99,900 while OnePlus TV 55Q1 will be available for Rs 69,900.

The TVs with 4K QLED display, HDR10+ support, 50W eight-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound will become the central hub of a connected smart home.

The company also expanded its premium smartphone line-up with OnePlus 7T smartphone that comes with industry-leading 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display.

OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8GB+128GB) variant costs Rs 37,999, OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8GB+256GB) Rs 39,999 and OnePlus 7T Frosted Silver (8GB+128GB) model will cost Rs 37,999.