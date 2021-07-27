Follow us on Image Source : PTI 7th Pay Commission: Jharkhand announces 11% DA hike for state govt employees

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees. With this, the new DA rate will be 28 per cent, up from 17 per cent. The increase in DA will be applicable from July 1.

On Thursday, the Karnataka government ordered releasing additional installments of dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, which it had frozen in view of the crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this, the new DA rate will be 21.5 per cent, up from 11.25 per cent.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also announced to increase the rate of dearness allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent for the state government employees and pensioners.

ALSO READ | 7th Pay Commission: Karnataka announces 11% DA hike for state govt employees

ALSO READ | 7th Pay Commission: Haryana announces 28% DA hike for govt employees

Latest Business News