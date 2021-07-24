Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI 7th Pay Commission: Haryana announces 28% DA hike for govt employees

The Haryana government has announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners. With this, the new DA rate will be 28 per cent, up from 17 per cent, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday

The increase in DA will be applicable from July 1, an official spokesperson said. The increased dearness allowance also includes the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, he said.

It will benefit about 2.85 lakh government employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners of the state, the spokesperson said. It will put an additional burden of about Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.

