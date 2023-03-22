Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold price decreases after witnessing a surge on Tuesday

Gold prices have decreased in the country after a Rs 1000 jump witnessed previously.

As of March 22, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,190, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,220. Yesterday, 24 carat gold was trading at Rs 59,780 and 22 carat was at Rs 54,800.

Gold rates in India's largest cities changed. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24 carat gold costs Rs 52,285, and 10 grams of 22 carat gold costs Rs 47,927.

In the nation's capital, Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs 60,150 and 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 55,150. In Kolkata, the price of gold is Rs 60,000 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 55,000 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. In Mumbai, 24 carat gold for 10 grams is at Rs 60,000 and Rs 55,000 for 10 grams of 22 karat gold. In Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,780, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,800.

