Recap 2021: Sensex highlights of the year 

The 30-share Sensex settled at 58,253.82, a gain of 459.50 points or 0.80 percent on the last trading day of 2021 on Friday. The yearly gain of the index is 10,502.49 points or 21.99 percent.

Following are the milestones achieved by Sensex this year.

October 19 : The BSE benchmark went past 62,000-mark in intra-day trade; reaches an all-time high of 62,245.43

October 14 : Goes past 61,000-mark for the first time ever both in intra-day and at the close of trade

September 24 : Reaches the 60,000-mark both in intra-day and at the close of trade

September 16 : Gets to 59,000-mark for the first time both in intra-day and at the close of trade

September 3 : Scales 58,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above this feat

August 31 : Goes past 57,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above this level

August 27 : Closes above 56,000-mark for the first time

August 18 : Goes past 56,000-mark for the first time in intra-day

August 13 : Rallies above 55,000 for the first time and also closes above this level

August 4 : Benchmark goes past 54,000 for the first time in intra-day trade and also closes above this mark

July 7 : Closes above the 53,000-mark for the first time

June 22 : Reaches 53,000-mark in intra-day trade

February 15 : Rallies above 52,000-mark

February 8 : Ends above 51,000-level

February 5 : Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade

February 3 : Closes above 50,000 for the first time

January 21: The benchmark touches the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021.

