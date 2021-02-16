Image Source : NURECA WEBSITE Nureca IPO subscribed 14.77 times on second day of subscription

The initial public offer (IPO) of Nureca Limited, which is into the business of home healthcare and wellness products, was subscribed 14.77 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday. The Rs 100 crore-public issue received bids for 2,07,03,200 shares against 14,01,595 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The category meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.48 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 80.32 times. Price range for the offer is at Rs 396-400 per share.

Last week, Nureca raised Rs 44.55 crore from two anchor investors. ITI Capital Limited is the manager to the offer.

