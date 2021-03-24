Image Source : PTI (FILE) Nazara Technologies IPO allotment status: How to check status online, GMP and listing date

Nazara Technologies, a popular gaming company, will finalise its initial public offer (IPO) allotment on Wednesday. The issue, which was sold in the Rs 1,100-1,101 price band, received stellar response with 176 times subscription.

According to NSE data, the Rs 583-crore initial public offer received bids for 51,25,17,642 shares against 29,20,997 shares on offer. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 103.77 times, non institutional investors 389.89 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 75.29 times. Nazara Technologies mopped up a little over Rs 261 crore from anchor investors.

Nazara Technologies share price, Nazara Technologies GMP

While the allotment will be finalised on Wednesday, refunds will be initiated on Thursday. Shares of Nazara Technologies will be credted to the demat accounts of investors on Friday (March 26). The shares of Nazara Technologies will be listed on the BSE and NSE on March 30.

According to market observers, the grey market premium shows that the shares of Nazara Technologies will make a strong debut. Nazara Technologies shares are commanding strong grey market premium of Rs 750 apiece above the issue price of Rs 1,101.

How to Nazara Technologies IPO allotment status online:

* Investors can check allotment status on its KFin Tech website (IPO Status).

* Select Recent IPOs and the company.

* Investors can check their status by entering Application No. OR DPID/Client ID OR PAN

(a) Select your Application Type - Non ASBA or ASBA if you are checking the status using Application No. Now enter your application number.

(b) If you are checking the status using DPID/ClientID option, you will need to enter DPID and Client ID in case of NSDL. In case of CDSL, you will need to enter the Client ID only.

(c) If you are checking the status using PAN, you will have to enter the PAN only.

* After entering all the detail, you will have to fill a Captcha displayed at the bottom of the page.

* Now click on the Submit button. The status of your application will be displayed there.

Incorporated in 1999, Nazara Technologies is a leading mobile game company in India. The company, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series. It is one of the leading live eSports streaming and on-demand eSports media content providers in the country.

Latest Business News