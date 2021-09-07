NALCO dividend 2021: Mining company to pay final dividend of 20% per share for FY21; Check record date

Follow us on Image Source : NALCOINDIA.COM NALCO announces final dividend of 20% for FY21

NALCO Share Dividend News, NALCO Dividend 2021, NALCO Dividend Record Date: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has announced a dividend of 20 per cent per equity share to the shareholders for the financial year ending March 31, 2021. This translates into a final dividend of Re 1 per share having a face value of Rs 5 each.

The company in a regulatory filing said that the final dividend is in addition to the Rs 2.50 per share (50 percent on face value of Rs 5 each) interim dividends paid in the fiscal.

"The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share (20% on a face value of Rs 5 per share) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, subject to shareholder approval at the succeeding Annual General Meeting," the filing said.

As the company announced to pay a dividend to its shareholders, shares soared over 7 per cent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 102.30 on the NSE. The share traded at Rs 99.45 at the closing, a high of 5.91 per cent.

On BSE as well, NALCO share touched a 52-week high to trade at 102.25. It closed at 99.25, a high of 5.75 per cent.

Nalco is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. The Centre holds 51.28 per cent equity of NALCO.

