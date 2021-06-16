Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jubilant FoodWorks announces final dividend of Rs 6, Q4 net profit at Rs 105.30 crore

Jubilant FoodWorks has announced a final dividend of Rs 6 which translates into 60 per cent per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21. The Board of Directors' recommendation is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or before September 25.

Jubilant FoodWorks operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts. The company has reported over threefold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 105.

30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32. 53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

For the fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2021, JFL’s consolidated net profit was down 17.3 per cent to Rs 230.52 crore. It had a net profit of Rs 278.79 crore in the financial year 2019-20.

During the quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks opened 50 new restaurants for Domino’s Pizza adding 8 cities in its network and closed 4 stores of Domino’s Pizza. It was operating a total of 1,360 restaurants across 293 cities as of March 31, 2021.

The company opened one restaurant for Dunkin' Donuts and closed 4 restaurants, bringing the number down to 24 from 27 at the beginning of the period. It also opened one restaurant each of its new QSR Brands – Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum!, taking the total count to 12 by the end of the quarter.

During the quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks acquired the master franchise rights for American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants "Popeyes" for India and also invested in DP Eurasia, an exclusive master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

