Budget 2019-20: What gets costlier, what gets cheaper

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday laid out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadmap to a healthier economy and the nation in the next five years.
This was Modi 2.0 government's first Budget, making Sitharaman only the second woman to have presented a Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.
Here's the full list of what has become costlier and what has become cheaper:
Costlier
- Petrol
- Diesel
- Gold
- Imported Air Conditioners
- Imported vehicles
- Tiles
- Cashew kernels
- Vinyl flooring
- Auto parts
- Some synthetic rubber
- Digital and video recorder
Cheaper
- Electronic appliances
- Electric vehicles