Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Budget News
  5. Budget 2019-20: What gets costlier, what gets cheaper

Budget 2019-20: What gets costlier, what gets cheaper

Here's the full list of what has become costlier and what has become cheaper:

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2019 14:16 IST
Here's the full list of what has become costlier and what
Image Source :

Here's the full list of what has become costlier and what has become cheaper:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday laid out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadmap to a healthier economy and the nation in the next five years.

This was Modi 2.0 government's first Budget, making Sitharaman only the second woman to have presented a Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

Here's the full list of what has become costlier and what has become cheaper:

Costlier

  • Petrol
  • Diesel
  • Gold
  • Imported Air Conditioners
  • Imported vehicles
  • Tiles
  • Cashew kernels
  • Vinyl flooring
  • Auto parts
  • Some synthetic rubber
  • Digital and video recorder

Cheaper

  • Electronic appliances
  • Electric vehicles

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBudget 2019-20: Railway infrastructure to need Rs 50 lakh cr till 2030, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Next StoryBudget 2019-20: Foreign investors to be allowed to invest in NBFC debt securities  