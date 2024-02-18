Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lol Janata Dal renamed as Rashtriya Lok Morcha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha

Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced that the party he founded after parting ways with JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will now be called the 'Rashtriya Lok Manch'.

He said that the new name for his party has been approved by the Election Commission.

"The Rashtriya Lol Janata Dal has been registered with the Election Commission under the modified name "Rashtriya Lok Morcha" as part of our party's registration process. Now, the final order for the registration under this modified name, i.e., "Rashtriya Lok Morcha," has been issued by the Election Commission. We express our special thanks to the Election Commission for this. Our party is now officially known as "Rashtriya Lok Morcha," registered by the Election Commission," he said.



Kushwaha said, "For the name change of the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, the Election Commission had asked for some other options from us. We had suggested five options, and the Election Commission agreed to the name 'Rashtriya Lok Manch'." He formed the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal after parting ways with Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

As a junior alliance partner of the NDA in Bihar, Kushwaha also expressed confidence that his party would contribute to ensuring the victory of the BJP-led coalition in all 40 parliamentary seats of the state.

Responding to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement, he sarcastically remarked that "the doors are still open for Nitish Kumar."

He also mocked RJD president Lalu Prasad for stating that his doors were still open for Nitish Kumar, who rejoined the NDA less than a month ago.

Recently, Nitish rejoined the NDA after breaking ties with the Mahagathbandhan. Kushwaha commented, "It seems Lalu Ji is worried about losing power with the separation from the JDU. That's why he's making meaningless statements."

