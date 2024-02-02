Friday, February 02, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Ex-JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha calls on Nitish Kumar, congratulates on becoming Bihar CM again

Ex-JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha calls on Nitish Kumar, congratulates on becoming Bihar CM again

Nitish Kumar was sworn in by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, hours after he resigned from the post.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Hritika Mitra
Patna
Updated on: February 02, 2024 14:38 IST
Upendra Kushwaha calls on Nitish Kumar, congratulates on
Image Source : INDIA TV Upendra Kushwaha calls on Nitish Kumar, congratulates on retaining CM post

Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal (RLJD) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Friday met Nitish Kumar to congratulate him on becoming Bihar Chief Minister again. 

Interestingly, Upendra Kushwaha had left the JDU following a long tussle with Nitish Kumar. The disgruntled leader then announced his resignation from the JDU and launched his outfit, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal in 2023.

Announcing the same on X, he wrote, "Met Shri Nitish Kumar and gave him hearty congratulations and best wishes on assuming the responsibility of Chief Minister again in the NDA government of Bihar." 

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to become the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time. But this several of his trusted associates did not join him in forming the government.

Eight ministers took oath 

Besides Nitish Kumar and the two Deputy Chief Ministers, BJP's Prem Kumar, JD(U) leaders Shravan Kumar, Vijendra Yadav, and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Santosh Kumar Suman, and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh were sworn in as ministers. 

ALSO READ | With BJP as ally, Nitish Kumar gets his new team; Here's the full list of cabinet ministers

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar: With 4th switch as CM in the span of 18 years, how JD-U chief controls Bihar politics

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bihar News

Latest News