Ex-JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha calls on Nitish Kumar, congratulates on becoming Bihar CM again

Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal (RLJD) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Friday met Nitish Kumar to congratulate him on becoming Bihar Chief Minister again.

Interestingly, Upendra Kushwaha had left the JDU following a long tussle with Nitish Kumar. The disgruntled leader then announced his resignation from the JDU and launched his outfit, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal in 2023.

Announcing the same on X, he wrote, "Met Shri Nitish Kumar and gave him hearty congratulations and best wishes on assuming the responsibility of Chief Minister again in the NDA government of Bihar."

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to become the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time. But this several of his trusted associates did not join him in forming the government.

Eight ministers took oath

Besides Nitish Kumar and the two Deputy Chief Ministers, BJP's Prem Kumar, JD(U) leaders Shravan Kumar, Vijendra Yadav, and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Santosh Kumar Suman, and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh were sworn in as ministers.

