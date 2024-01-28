With BJP as ally, Nitish Kumar gets his new team; Here's the full list of cabinet ministers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patna: Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar with JD (U) leader after the latter takes oath as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the swearing-in ceremony of the new state government at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

In a coalition with the BJP, Nitish Kumar unveiled his new team with the swearing-in of eight cabinet ministers. The diverse lineup included members from the BJP, JDU, and other parties. Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Prem Kumar took the oath, representing the BJP faction in Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, and Shrawon Kumar from JDU assume ministerial roles, contributing to the collaborative government. Santosh Kumar Suman, President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh also joined the cabinet, emphasising a coalition of diverse political affiliations.

As Bihar's political landscape evolves, the collaborative efforts of leaders from various parties aim to contribute to the governance and development of the state.

Resignation and alliance

Nitish Kumar resigned as Chief Minister and subsequently formed a new government in alliance with the BJP. The swearing-in ceremony occurred at 5 pm.

NDA government formation

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar accepted the formation of the NDA government after Nitish Kumar's resignation, bringing an end to the Mahagathbandhan government.

Tejashwi Yadav's reaction

Tejashwi Yadav, reacting to JD (U) severing ties, stated that the party will be finished in 2024. He congratulated the BJP for aligning with JD(U) and expressed confidence in the people's support.

Deputy CMs

The BJP appointed two deputy CMs, Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary. The newly announced Cabinet includes ministers from the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and an independent.

Full list of ministers

The newly appointed ministers are Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dr. Prem Kumar (BJP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shravan Kumar (JD(U)), Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM), and Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent).

As Nitish Kumar takes charge once again, the collaborative efforts between JD (U) and BJP are set to shape the political landscape in Bihar.

