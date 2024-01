Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Monday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Patna for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam case. This comes a day after RJD chief Lalu Yadav was grilled by the probe agency for nearly 10 hours in connection with the case.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.