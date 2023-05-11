Big blow to Nitish Kumar! Former JD(U) president RCP Singh likely to join BJP today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/FILE Former JD(U) president RCP Singh

Bihar Politics: Former Janata Dal (United) national president Ramchandra Prasad (RCP) Singh, who was in the eye of a political storm in Bihar, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (May 11) in Delhi. This comes months after he quit the JD(U) after the party sought an explanation on allegations of corruption levelled against him.

According to sources, Singh's move would be like a blow to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is set to meet Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to chalk out a plan for Opposition's unity. Singh is likely to get the BJP's membership at around 12:30 pm at the party's headquarters in the national capital, they added.

Earlier, the JD(U) had accused Singh of having become a mole of the saffron camp. However, he denied allegations of having acted against the JD(U)'s interests at BJP's behest in the last assembly polls of 2020, and a few months later, having become a Union minister without the consent of the Bihar CM.

RCP Singh quit JD(U) last August

Earlier on August 6, 2022, Singh had made the announcement to quit the JD(U), hours after a letter served on him by the party leadership seeking an explanation about allegations of corruption got circulated in the media.

"I cannot take it anymore though I am yet to receive the letter," claimed Singh, who appeared well aware of the contents of the communication issued by JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, citing complaints of unidentified party workers that the bureaucrat-turned-politician had amassed "huge property" from 2013 onwards. "I have had a good career in the IAS as well as in politics. Nobody has ever been able to raise a finger on my probity," added a visibly upset Singh.

A former Union minister himself, Kushwaha had re-entered JD(U) last year, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, a move that was seen as Kumar’s attempt to consolidate his OBC base.

(With inputs from agencies)