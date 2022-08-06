Saturday, August 06, 2022
     
RCP Singh vs Nitish Kumar: JD (U) issues notices to ex-national president over misappropriation of assets

A few days back RCP Singh has projected himself as the future chief minister, to which party had expressed strong displeasure.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash Patna Updated on: August 06, 2022 15:43 IST
RCP Singh with Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI RCP Singh with Nitish Kumar

RCP Singh news: The Janata Dal United JD (U) has issued notice to former national president RCP Singh over "discrepancies in immovable properties registered from 2013-2022 in his name and that of his family." It has also asked him to file his reply at the earliest. A few days back RCP Singh has projected himself as the future chief minister, to which party had expressed strong displeasure.

Talking about the notice, JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha said, "The matter is before everyone. The party got some information about him, prima facie seems to be a corruption case. The party now wants to know his version. Further action will be taken as needed. We are awaiting his reply."

When asked if RCP Singh will be expelled, Kushwaha said, "Does it seem he's still in the party, in wake of his activities? He himself has taken a path where he has assumed that he's not in the party anymore."

Singh, a former confidant of the CM, recently stepped down as Union minister after the party denied him another term in the Rajya Sabha.

The former IAS officer's fall from grace is blamed on his acceptance of a cabinet berth without the consent of the chief minister who has been opposed to BJP's offer of "token representation" to allies.

 

