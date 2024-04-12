Purnia Lok Sabha election 2024: JDU's Santosh Kumar Kushwaha to take on RJD's Bima Bharti and Pappu Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha contest in Purnia seat is set to take place between Santosh Kumar Kushwaha of JD(U), RJD's Beema Bharti and Pappu Yadav.

Purnia Lok Sabha Election 2024: The key contest in Bihar's Purnia Lok Sabha seat is set to take place between Santosh Kumar Kushwaha of the Janata Dal (United) - JD(U), Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Beema Bharti and Pappu Yadav, Congress leader but contesting as an independent candidate.

Purnia will vote in the second phase during the Lok Sabha election on April 26. Bihar has a total of 40 parliamentary seats.

The BJP and JD(U) have once again united ahead of the elections to take on I.N.D.I.A bloc members RJD and Congress among others.

This constituency is going to witness an interesting contest as Lalu's party has fielded Bima Bharti, who switched from JDU, while Congress leader Pappu Yadav, who recently left the RJD and joined the 'Grand Old Party' will be fighting the election as an independent candidate.

Pappu Yadav joined the Congress hoping he will be fielded from Purnia but it didn't happen. Because, as per RJD and Congress seat-sharing pact, the seat was alloted to RJD.

Congress, after Pappu Yadav filed his nomination, said that any person who is going to contest as an independent candidate, will not be a part of I.N.D.I.A bloc. Therefore, it remains uncertain whether Pappu Yadav will get support from Congress.

Purnia Lok Sabha Election 2019

In 2019, Santosh Kumar Kushwaha of the Janata Dal (United) defeated Congress' Uday Singh by a margin of 2,63,461 votes.

Purnia Lok Sabha Election 2014

In 2014, JD(U)'s Santosh Kumar Kushwaha defeated BJP's Uday Singh by a margin of 1,16,669 votes.