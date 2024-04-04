PM Modi to kickstart Lok Sabha Election campaign in Bihar today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi speaks during the election rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Lok Sabha election campaign in Bihar with a rally scheduled for Thursday. This marks his first campaign event in the state since the election announcement, with the rally to be held in Jamui.

Modi’s rally schedule

PM Modi, seeking a third consecutive term in office, is slated to address the rally around noon. His presence has garnered praise from BJP ally Chirag Paswan, who hailed the gesture as a matter of pride for the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the people of Jamui.

Opposition’s perspective

However, the Opposition sees Modi’s visit as an opportunity to question the government’s performance, particularly concerning Bihar. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the NDA, alleging that the people of Bihar feel let down despite their overwhelming support in the previous elections.

BJP’s response

In response, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad defended Modi’s record and outlined his achievements and vision for the future, contrasting it with what he called the opposition’s lack of substance.

Electoral landscape

Jamui is among the four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar set for polls in the first phase on April 19. The BJP is contesting Aurangabad and Nawada, where Modi is scheduled to address rallies. Meanwhile, Gaya is being contested by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha.

NDA composition

The NDA in Bihar includes Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), contesting 16 seats, and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha, fielding candidates in Katakat. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party is contesting in five seats, including Hajipur, Ram Vilas Paswan’s stronghold, where Chirag Paswan is a candidate this time.