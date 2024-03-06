PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 12,800 crore in Bihar's Champaran district | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi speaks during a programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs. 12,800 crore in Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday. The projects, spanning rail, road, petroleum, and natural gas sectors, were unveiled at a ceremony in Bettiah. Addressing the rally in Bettiah, PM Modi expressed confidence in Bihar's resurgence under the BJP-led central government and Nitish Kumar-led NDA state government. He emphasised Bihar's historical leadership role in the country and its potential for development.

“Under the double-engine government, Bihar is fast moving on the path of regaining its old glory. Bihar has led the country for centuries. I am addressing developed India, developed Bihar programme in Bettiah," he said.

Apology for delay

PM Modi apologised for his delayed arrival, attributing it to his engagement in West Bengal. He acknowledged the energy and enthusiasm witnessed during a roadshow in the state. “I want to apologise for my late arrival. I was in Bengal. And these days, the enthusiasm of Bengal is also something different. There was a 12-km long roadshow," he said.

"For a Viksit Bharat, it is essential for Bihar to be developed. After the double-engine development in Bihar, there is a speed in the works related to a developed Bihar. Today, Bihar has got a gift of around Rs. 13,000 crore," PM Modi added.

Investments and initiatives

The prime minister highlighted significant investments and initiatives, including the inauguration of the Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline, an Indian Oil LPG bottling plant and storage terminal, and the city gas distribution project in several districts. Railway projects such as line doubling, gauge conversion, and station redevelopment were also announced.

Notable absence

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not attend the event, although several other dignitaries, including Governor Rajendra V Arlekar and Deputy CMs, were present.

Outreach efforts

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met with women from Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, addressing allegations of sexual abuse involving Trinamool Congress leaders. This meeting followed a public rally in Barasat, where the prime minister engaged with residents of Sandeshkhali.

