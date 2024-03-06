Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
PM Modi meets five women from Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, hears them patiently

According to sources, the survivors were very emotional with the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood their pain.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya, Devendra Parashar Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Kolkata
Updated on: March 06, 2024 14:28 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met at least five Sandeshkhali women survivors during his visit to West Bengal's Barasat on Wednesday. According to the information, the women survivors put forward their ordeal and the Prime Minister heard them patiently like a father figure. Notably, the survivors were very emotional with the fact that PM understood their pain.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas, has been engulfed in turmoil following allegations of sexual assault against local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates by several women. The 40-year-old TMC leader, commonly referred to as 'Bhai' by his followers, was apprehended last week.

This is a developing story. More details to be added. 

