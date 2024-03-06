PM Modi meets five women from Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, hears them patiently

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met at least five Sandeshkhali women survivors during his visit to West Bengal's Barasat on Wednesday. According to the information, the women survivors put forward their ordeal and the Prime Minister heard them patiently like a father figure. Notably, the survivors were very emotional with the fact that PM understood their pain.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas, has been engulfed in turmoil following allegations of sexual assault against local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates by several women. The 40-year-old TMC leader, commonly referred to as 'Bhai' by his followers, was apprehended last week.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.