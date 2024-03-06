Modi in Barasat: PM attends rally with sea of women from Sandeshkhali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended a rally in Barasat which witnessed a sea of women from Sandeshkhali. The area has been in the news after a large number of women have alleged that now-suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides "sexually harassing" them. A fact-finding report was also prepared by the NCW which said that it has gathered disturbing testimonies of women alleging widespread fear and systematic abuse by both police officers and members of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

PM also addressed the women's rally at Barasat, North 24 Parganas district amid Modi-Modi chants. "This huge program is proof of how BJP is making 'Naari Shakti' the power of 'Viksit Bharat'. On 9th January, BJP started the 'Shakti Vandan' campaign across the country. During this, interactions with lakhs of self-help groups were done across the country and today, in West Bengal there is a huge program organised for members of the self-help groups..," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled multiple metro projects across the country, including India's first underwater metro line in Kolkata. The Rs 4,965-crore Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor, which has the first transportation tunnel "under any mighty river in India", was inaugurated by the PM. The stretch also has the deepest metro station in the country -- the Howrah metro station.