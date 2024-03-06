Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Modi in Barasat: PM attends rally with sea of women from Sandeshkhali

Modi in Barasat: PM attends rally with sea of women from Sandeshkhali

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, this is PM Modi's third rally in the last six days.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Kolkata Updated on: March 06, 2024 12:36 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended a rally in Barasat which witnessed a sea of women from Sandeshkhali. The area has been in the news after a large number of women have alleged that now-suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides "sexually harassing" them. A fact-finding report was also prepared by the NCW which said that it has gathered disturbing testimonies of women alleging widespread fear and systematic abuse by both police officers and members of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

PM also addressed the women's rally at Barasat, North 24 Parganas district amid Modi-Modi chants. "This huge program is proof of how BJP is making 'Naari Shakti' the power of 'Viksit Bharat'. On 9th January, BJP started the 'Shakti Vandan' campaign across the country. During this, interactions with lakhs of self-help groups were done across the country and today, in West Bengal there is a huge program organised for members of the self-help groups..," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled multiple metro projects across the country, including India's first underwater metro line in Kolkata. The Rs 4,965-crore Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor, which has the first transportation tunnel "under any mighty river in India", was inaugurated by the PM. The stretch also has the deepest metro station in the country -- the Howrah metro station.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement