Patna HC upholds Bihar caste survey, dismisses pleas challenging Bihar govt's decision to conduct it

Caste based survey in Bihar : Patna High Court on Tuesday upheld the caste survey being conducted by the Bihar government. The court dismissed pleas challenging Nitish government's decision to conduct the survey based on castes.

"The judge gave this verdict that all petitions challenging Bihar government's caste based survey have been dismissed. He will move Supreme Court against this," advocate Dinu Kumar said.

Earlier, the Patna High Court put a stay on the caste-based-survey on May 4. The judgement was made on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar.

Advocates Dinu Kumar, Ritu Raj and Abhinav Srivastava on behalf of the petitioners and advocate General PK Shahi on behalf of the State presented the parties before the court. Dinu Kumar told the court that the State government is conducting caste and economic surveys. He said that this right to conduct surveys is beyond the jurisdiction of the State government.

Advocate General PK Shahi during the hearing said that, the survey is being conducted to make plans for public welfare and to improve the social level.

Politics on the survey

The caste-based survey became a political flashpoint in Bihar as the opposition slammed the government's move.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar criticised the opposition BJP for buffeting his government over roadblocks hit by the much-publicised caste survey.

The CM, however, declined to comment on the Supreme Court's refusal to grant interim relief on an appeal filed by the state government challenging Patna High Court's stay on the mammoth exercise.

"It will not be appropriate," quipped Kumar, when reporters sought his reaction on the apex court's order passed.

BJP's stand on the survey

Sushil Kumar Modi, the former deputy chief minister, had squarely blamed the Nitish Kumar government for the situation over the caste survey. He had also demanded that an all-party meeting be called, followed by the convening of a special session of the state assembly to facilitate the caste survey through legislation.

"I don't understand why he keeps saying such things these days," snapped Kumar, whose friendship with Sushil Kumar Modi is well known.

