'Victory for Bihar govt': CM Nitish, his deputy Tejashwi after SC declines pleas against caste survey

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's move not to entertain a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste survey in the state.

Kumar said SC's decision was in his government's favour and it was in everyone's interest.

"A caste-based census is the work of the Central government, we are doing it in the state. If we will have knowledge about everything, it will be easier for people's development," the Bihar CM said.

Kumar, who is on Samadhan Yatra, reached Bihar Sharif. He said the development work has been done in Bihar Sharif.

Victory for the state government: Tejashwi Yadav

"The petition was only for publicity. SC has said that as long as a survey doesn't happen, how can it be known who should be given a reservation. It's a victory for Bihar govt. We welcome this order," he added.

SC refuses to entertain pleas against caste survey

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste survey in the state.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath said there is no merit in the petitions and dismissed them with liberty to the petitioners to approach the high court concerned.

"So this is a publicity interest litigation. How can we issue directions on how much reservation should be granted to such and such caste. Sorry, we can't issue such directions and can't entertain these petitions", the bench told the counsel for petitioners.

The top court, which was hearing three petitions on the issue including one filed by an NGO, said the petitioners can approach the Patna High Court for an appropriate remedy.

"All the petitions are dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to seek appropriate remedies in law", the bench ordered.

On January 11, the top court had said that it would take up the matter on January 20, after one of the petitioners mentioned an urgent listing of the matter.

